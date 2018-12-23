Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 271,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 890,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.22M, up from 618,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 13.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.72 million, down from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.12M shares traded or 290.78% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 4.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 325,000 shares to 675,000 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Royal Gold Stock Getting Very Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2018, Barrons.com published: “Dow Tumbles 464 Points Because Stocks Didnâ€™t Stand a Chance – Barron’s” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) CEO Tony Jensen on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7,700 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 134,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,062 shares, and cut its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC).

