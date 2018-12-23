Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.95M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.45 million shares traded or 64.57% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 40.43% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 19.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 541,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.30 million, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77M shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 21 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. EnLink Midstream LLC had 80 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the shares of ENLC in report on Friday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of ENLC in report on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $18.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. UBS upgraded the shares of ENLC in report on Tuesday, October 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 12 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 12. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 25. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1800 target in Monday, June 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, June 5 by Bank of America.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 22,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $22.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 587,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,000 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL).

Among 26 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 124 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the shares of ALNY in report on Friday, February 9 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, December 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Needham. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.57 million activity. $5.27M worth of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares were sold by MARAGANORE JOHN.