Ruff (RUFF) fell down -7.23% in 24 hours

Ruff (RUFF) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0008561483 or -7.23% trading at $0.0109804625. According to International Cryptocoin Analysts, Ruff (RUFF) eyes $0.01207850875 target on the road to $0.0276137016013951. RUFF last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0121394749 and low of $0.0106395765 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0118366108.

Ruff (RUFF) is down -11.73% in the last 30 days from $0.01244 per coin. Its down -37.61% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0176 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RUFF traded at $0.09646. RUFF has 1.84 billion coins mined giving it $20.20M market cap. Ruff maximum coins available are 1.79 billion. RUFF uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 12/01/2018.

Ruff is an Ethereum-based platform designed to provide a trusted interoperability between different IoT device systems, and to use these devices’ computing power to build an open Ruff ecosystem.

RUFF is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Ruff’s ecosystem.