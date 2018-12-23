Federated Investors Inc decreased Plantronics Inc New (PLT) stake by 33.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 9,606 shares as Plantronics Inc New (PLT)’s stock declined 37.52%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 18,784 shares with $1.13 million value, down from 28,390 last quarter. Plantronics Inc New now has $1.29B valuation. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 908,594 shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 23.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) stake by 66.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 104,666 shares as The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 53,822 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 158,488 last quarter. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. now has $901.20M valuation. The stock decreased 6.18% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 638,516 shares traded or 54.62% up from the average. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 81.61% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 19/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE – JOHN DEBENEDETTI HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD , EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; VACANT BOARD SEAT WILL NOT BE REPLACED

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Plantronics Announces Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Seasoned Unified Communications Expert Tom Puorro Joins Plantronics – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Cloud Solutions Finish Strong in 2018 for Customers and Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “21 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $683,088 activity. On Monday, July 2 BURTON JOSEPH B sold $267,720 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 3,506 shares. On Tuesday, December 4 LOEBBAKA JEFF sold $126,185 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 2,800 shares. SARKAR SHANTANU also sold $2,039 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PLT’s profit will be $16.69M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc increased Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) stake by 947,950 shares to 949,338 valued at $57.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped LKQ Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 1.38M shares and now owns 1.38M shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 39.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CHEF’s profit will be $9.59 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.42% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased Horizon Global Corporation stake by 194,246 shares to 941,437 valued at $6.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) stake by 170,992 shares and now owns 308,921 shares. The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was raised too.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $35.61 million activity. The insider Pappas John sold 492,711 shares worth $17.64 million. The insider OLIVER KATHERINE bought $34,925. $376,800 worth of The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares were sold by Lecouras Patricia. The insider Pappas Christopher sold 200,000 shares worth $7.39M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.67 in 2018Q2.