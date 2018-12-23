Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 64.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 312,023 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 792,903 shares with $73.31M value, up from 480,880 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.75% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

Rwwm Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 3.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 6,271 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Rwwm Inc holds 164,680 shares with $24.90M value, down from 170,951 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $100.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 11,451 shares were sold by Gherson Diane J, worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Shares for $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, November 2.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 30. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Thursday, October 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Thursday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 26. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. UBS upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, September 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $180 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, December 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Evergreen Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Live Your Vision invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 72,954 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd stated it has 1,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,018 were accumulated by Barry Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. First Personal Fincl has 1.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 0.71% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,409 shares. Check Capital Management Incorporated Ca has invested 1.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burney has invested 0.55% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 10,945 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership owns 54,000 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 257,865 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,800 shares.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) stake by 69,897 shares to 901,245 valued at $62.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 7,829 shares and now owns 438,512 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd was reduced too.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. STATA RAY also sold $900,140 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Real Peter sold 4,595 shares worth $443,096. The insider Cotter Martin sold 4,000 shares worth $386,890. Shares for $928,100 were sold by ROCHE VINCENT. SEIF MARGARET K sold $262,413 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Hassett Joseph sold 12,000 shares worth $1.20 million. Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth also sold $243,886 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 80,635 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 2.91% or 218,046 shares. Choate Invest Advsr accumulated 60,889 shares. Nomura Asset Comm Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1.18M shares. Moreover, Emerald Advisers Pa has 0.06% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16,955 shares. Coldstream Inc owns 29,314 shares. 209,765 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr Incorporated. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Snyder Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 35,147 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6,046 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Korea Investment holds 4,268 shares. Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Atria Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 17,405 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co owns 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 76,609 shares.

