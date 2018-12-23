Rwwm Upped Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)

Rwwm Inc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 2.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc acquired 13,157 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Rwwm Inc holds 606,767 shares with $21.53 million value, up from 593,610 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 3.59M shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stifel Financial had 3 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was upgraded by JMP Securities. Goldman Sachs initiated Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) rating on Tuesday, November 27. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SF in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. See Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $56.0000 Initiate

31/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $61 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/10/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Outperform Upgrade

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, firms, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking comprising personal and commercial lending programs.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $106,408 activity. 2,000 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares with value of $97,096 were bought by PEACOCK DAVID A. On Thursday, August 16 Nesi Victor sold $68,773 worth of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 1,250 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $241,950 were bought by ZIMMERMAN MICHAEL J on Wednesday, November 7. $544,200 worth of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares were sold by HANSER FREDERICK O. Shares for $167,519 were bought by ZEMLYAK JAMES M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold Stifel Financial Corp. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 3.73% less from 61.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 552,631 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 26,300 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Comerica Retail Bank owns 47,270 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 483,448 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 232,941 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Macquarie Gp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Gator Management Ltd reported 5,400 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Trust has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Eulav Asset Management has 125,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 197,534 shares. Barclays Public Llc owns 62,969 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,063 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 300 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 145,066 shares. 22,923 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 132,801 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 127,009 shares. Snow Capital Management LP invested 0.16% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 2 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 18,788 shares. Da Davidson reported 6,298 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.14% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Renaissance Technology reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 51,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 0.02% or 6,724 shares in its portfolio.