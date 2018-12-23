Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 5.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,728 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.90M, up from 336,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart

S-R Schill & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 26.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91M, up from 10,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 19,989 shares to 10,274 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,330 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by TheStreet on Thursday, September 3. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 23 by Bernstein. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $283.0 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $307 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 17 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia had bought 1,000 shares worth $225,156.

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12M and $162.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 15,246 shares to 78,810 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,830 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research given on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 5. The firm has “Sell” rating by Standpoint Research given on Friday, May 20. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 20. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by UBS.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. $38.60 million worth of stock was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. The insider Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, November 7. 748 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. The insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, September 7.