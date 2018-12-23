S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 24.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,619 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 43,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 579,970 shares traded or 117.85% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has risen 81.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 4.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 3,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.61 million, down from 67,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 5,662 shares to 48,480 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Buy” on Monday, April 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Hold” on Monday, January 29. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Bernstein. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 15 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, August 31. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 22. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China’s Baidu Searches For Bond Buyers Amid Market Upheaval – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu Trades At Extreme Discount – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unity Technologies and Baidu Collaborate to Develop Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Geared to Enable the Future of Autonomy – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IntriCon had 12 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 25 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Dougherty to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 13 by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, September 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) on Wednesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 17 by Dougherty & Company. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, July 16 with “Buy”.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.07 per share. IIN’s profit will be $1.38 million for 36.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 113,500 shares to 625,145 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Datawatch Corp (NASDAQ:DWCH).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $741,782 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.83, from 4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold IIN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 28.96% less from 6.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Cap Management Ltd holds 0.13% or 44,335 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.03% or 7,500 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,338 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 3,771 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 60,400 shares stake. Chicago Equity Llc reported 19,995 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 297 shares stake. Prescott Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,500 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 38,333 shares. Millennium reported 25,579 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 467,907 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gravity Gets Hold Of IntriCon – A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “IntriCon Is the Best A-Rated Stock Youâ€™ve Never Heard Of – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IntriCon (IIN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Corporation (IIN) CEO Mark Gorder on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.