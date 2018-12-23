Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,986 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.96M, down from 52,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 95.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 122,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,680 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $949,000, down from 127,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39M shares traded or 180.37% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.56 million for 20.75 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.