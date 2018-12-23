Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jan 10, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Sachem Capital Corp’s current price of $4.04 translates into 4.21% yield. Sachem Capital Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 75,849 shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) has declined 0.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SACH News: 02/04/2018 Sachem Capital Reports Results for 2017 – Revenue Up 69% and Net Income Up 59%; Declares Dividend of $0.105 Per Share

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Cbiz Inc (CBZ) stake by 1.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 15,645 shares as Cbiz Inc (CBZ)’s stock declined 17.24%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 824,628 shares with $19.54 million value, down from 840,273 last quarter. Cbiz Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 401,587 shares traded or 104.57% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 31.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires InR Advisory Services, LLC; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.43, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 10 investors sold CBZ shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.78 million shares or 0.42% more from 47.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 59,565 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 22,639 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 56,968 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 874 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 247,053 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 4,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 34,395 shares. 168,067 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 30,399 are held by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 121,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company has 8,500 shares. 2.96 million were reported by Cardinal Capital Management Limited Co Ct. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 78,778 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) stake by 249,753 shares to 545,554 valued at $10.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 19,758 shares and now owns 118,694 shares. Delek Us Holdings Inc. was raised too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.75 million activity. Shares for $237,500 were sold by GROVE WARE H. WEIR DONALD V also sold $237,747 worth of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) on Friday, August 31. Shares for $632,332 were sold by GLEESPEN MICHAEL W. $853,312 worth of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares were sold by SPURIO CHRIS.