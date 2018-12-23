BRUNELLO CUCINELLI S P A ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) had a decrease of 18.66% in short interest. BCUCF’s SI was 157,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.66% from 194,000 shares previously. It closed at $34.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) formed H&S with $19.88 target or 7.00% below today’s $21.38 share price. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL) has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 5.69% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.40M shares traded or 205.63% up from the average. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has risen 57.04% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 23/05/2018 – SailPoint Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies 1Q Rev $49.7M; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 17/04/2018 – SailPoint’s Navigate ’18 Unveils the Next Frontiers for Identity Governance; 15/05/2018 – SailPoint’s SecurityIQ 6.0 Delivers Identity Governance for Files from the Data Center or the Cloud; 07/03/2018 SailPoint Survey Confirms Enterprises Recognize the Importance of Extending Identity Governance to Files; 14/05/2018 – SailPoint’s Customers Demonstrate Identity Working at Navigate ’18; 09/05/2018 – SailPoint Technologies Sees FY Rev $225M-$229M

Analysts await SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. SAIL’s profit will be $2.63 million for 178.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. It offers womenÂ’s collection, including accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, skirts, sweaters, pants, sportswear, topwear, and dresses; menÂ’s collection, such as suits, accessories, bags, shoes, shirts, outerwear, sweaters, pants, small leather goods, sportswear, and topwear; and lifestyle products that comprise candles, tableware, pillows, covers, and beauty products. It has a 35.01 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products through retail distribution channel, including directly operated stores; wholesale monobrand channel consisting of monobrand stores; and wholesale multibrand channel comprising independent multibrand stores and dedicated spaces in department stores.

