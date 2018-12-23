Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,827 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, up from 11,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 35.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 132,700 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02M, up from 97,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 297,718 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 02/05/2018 – TERNIUM HOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT MEETINGS; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Wednesday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $142.0 target. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 19 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital on Wednesday, November 22 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 28.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $881.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,534 shares to 102,805 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,453 shares, and cut its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 183 selling transactions for $179.74 million activity. Shares for $58,605 were sold by Conway Craig. BLOCK KEITH had sold 2,160 shares worth $305,640. On Thursday, June 21 Roos John Victor sold $24,492 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 176 shares. Dayon Alexandre also sold $213,781 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, August 22. Harris Parker sold $871,985 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, September 11. Hawkins Mark J sold 1,090 shares worth $160,483.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sky Inv Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,280 shares. Hilltop Holdings stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 65,140 shares. Pennsylvania Co owns 2,716 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. De Burlo Group stated it has 4.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lourd Limited Company accumulated 2,377 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 37,336 shares. Thompson Davis & invested in 1.14% or 3,290 shares. 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,944 shares. Bellecapital Intll Ltd owns 14,895 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. 2,201 are owned by Homrich And Berg. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 108,859 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Bank reported 17,966 shares.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $213.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 1.05 million shares to 12.18 million shares, valued at $25.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Among 8 analysts covering Ternium (NYSE:TX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ternium had 16 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of TX in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, May 13. The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, November 9. The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 7. Citigroup upgraded the shares of TX in report on Wednesday, February 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of TX in report on Monday, May 9 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TX in report on Wednesday, December 6 to “Overweight” rating.