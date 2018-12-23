Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 4.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 111,908 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock declined 16.32%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.65 million shares with $30.75 million value, up from 2.54M last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 44.99% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has declined 26.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 6054.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc acquired 133,201 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Muhlenkamp & Co Inc holds 135,401 shares with $10.45M value, up from 2,200 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $81.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 17.59M shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray downgraded the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Friday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 11,858 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Division reported 0.38% stake. Holderness Invs has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). General Investors Co has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Middleton And Com Ma accumulated 17,669 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt Inc has 0.47% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cleararc Cap holds 29,929 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,509 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hexavest invested in 0.45% or 455,960 shares. Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Counsel Ltd Liability owns 19,541 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Tourbillon Capital Prtnrs LP has 4.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 77,631 shares stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 86,275 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Inc Lc owns 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,829 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.56M was sold by MARTIN JOHN C.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now – Nasdaq” on December 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Announces Data on CAR T Therapy Candidate – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead’s (GILD) Harvoni and Descovy Get Approval in China – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Avangrid, GoDaddy, NGL Energy Partners LP, Lazard, Briggs & Stratton, and Celgene â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Completion of Bakken Saltwater Disposal Business Sale – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Wells Fargo 17th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Targets Eagle Ford Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy Partners: The Future’s Looking Brighter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 7 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, October 1 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NGL in report on Monday, September 24 with “Market Perform” rating. Bank of America maintained NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 13 with “Market Perform”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $287,664 worth of stock was bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL on Tuesday, November 27. Highstar Capital IV – L.P. also sold $1.23M worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares. $551,920 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was bought by RAYMOND JOHN T.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) stake by 150,164 shares to 7.38M valued at $137.47M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) stake by 2.49 million shares and now owns 13.52M shares. Shell Midstream Partners LP was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 71.73 million shares or 1.05% less from 72.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 0.01% or 80,230 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 0.02% or 53,700 shares in its portfolio. 75,724 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps Advisors holds 9.96M shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 31,665 shares. 26,678 are held by Bb&T Ltd Liability. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Moreover, Ngp Mr Management Ltd Liability has 7.63% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Rr Limited Company holds 2.92% or 2.64 million shares. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 1,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc accumulated 16,568 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,031 are held by Mariner Lc.