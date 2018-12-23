Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 19,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, up from 28,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 6,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 565,429 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.19M, up from 558,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, December 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 6 by SunTrust. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday, July 27. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 15 by Macquarie Research. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, January 16. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,155 shares to 21,879 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,804 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment has 3.28 million shares. Blackrock has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Chas P Pa Cpas has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 18,486 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Limited Liability Company reported 8,660 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.48 million shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.21% or 17,026 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 12,086 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation accumulated 0.39% or 847,622 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 31,204 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. 61,001 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 611,383 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd invested in 0.41% or 57,837 shares. Mcrae Mgmt accumulated 8,065 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 9. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, March 22 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, April 28. The company was initiated on Thursday, September 29 by Stephens. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, April 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, April 25. As per Monday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $897.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) by 18,451 shares to 125,501 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 40,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,325 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $64,218 worth of stock was bought by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6. Cooper Kathleen B sold $249,856 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, November 29. Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of stock. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares.