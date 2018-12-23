Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Analysts See $0.84 EPS; Emclaire Financial (EMCF)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

Analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report $0.84 EPS on January, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.33% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. SAL’s profit would be $2.36 million giving it 11.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 764 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has declined 15.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 06/03/2018 – SALISBURY NOT DECLARED A TERRORIST INCIDENT AT THIS STAGE; 06/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE SAY PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND ADVISES THERE DOESN’T APPEAR TO BE ANY IMMEDIATE RISK TO PUBLIC HEALTH IN SALISBURY; 22/03/2018 – HOSPITAL CHIEF IN ENGLISH CITY OF SALISBURY SAYS BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL; 04/04/2018 – U.K. IS SAID TO LOCATE SOURCE OF SALISBURY NERVE AGENT: TIMES; 26/03/2018 – US News: France to Expel Four Russian Diplomats Over Salisbury Attack; 26/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS NO OTHER COUNTRY THAN RUSSIA HAS A COMBINATION OF THE CAPABILITY, INTENT AND MOTIVE TO CARRY OUT THE SALISBURY ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – NETHERLANDS TO EXPEL TWO RUSSIAN DIPLOMATS OVER SALISBURY POISONING – PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Menendez: Menendez, Colleagues Formally Request President Trump Provide Congress a Report on Salisbury Nerve Agent Attack; 26/03/2018 – Netherlands to expel two Russian diplomats over Salisbury poisoning; 04/04/2018 – RUSSIA REQUESTS U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL MEET ON THURSDAY TO DISCUSS A LETTER FROM BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MAY REGARDING SALISBURY ATTACK

Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) investors sentiment decreased to 3.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -3.50, from 7 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 2 sold and trimmed positions in Emclaire Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 365,178 shares, up from 316,962 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Emclaire Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 2.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 1,310 shares traded. Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) has risen 8.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCF News: 23/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 25/05/2018 – Transaction Is Expected to Be Accretive to Emclaire’s Earnings Per Shr in the First Full Yr of Combined Ops; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EMCLAIRE’S EPS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF COMBINED OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES; 25/04/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP EMCF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – Emclaire Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 DJ Emclaire Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCF); 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial: Transaction Should Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 25/05/2018 – Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Agreement To Acquire Community First Bancorp, Inc; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP: PACT TO BUY COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORP,

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial services and products to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $85.82 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. It has a 16.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emclaire Financial Corp. for 15,359 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 117,207 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ativo Capital Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 24,009 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

More notable recent Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Emclaire Financial Corp and Community First Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals of Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emclaire Financial to buy Community First Bancorp for about $17M – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emclaire Financial Corp Announces Completion of its Acquisition of Community First Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton Opens Aspinwall Location – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2016.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qatar quarrel plays out in battle over UAE banks – Nasdaq” on November 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018; Declares 28 Cent Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Technologies-Middleby Ink Deal for Taylor Company Sale – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2018; Declares 28 Cent Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.91, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 2 investors sold Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 239,197 shares or 0.75% less from 241,011 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 17,375 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0% in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 32,546 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 28,620 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 734 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 24,838 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 15,495 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv owns 229 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company holds 36,927 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,734 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,161 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) for 103 shares.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $105.46 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.