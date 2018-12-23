Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 61.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, down from 408,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 14,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.19 million, down from 429,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 11.01 million shares traded or 180.75% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Into The Home Straight? – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) option implied volatility on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Can The Rally Continue? – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America +2.6%, other U.S. banks rise as economy chugs along – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – As New Week Begins, Markets Still Seem To Be Playing “D” Amid Host of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co owns 826,615 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 9,561 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual stated it has 298,226 shares. Family Firm holds 13,134 shares. Bancorp reported 0.26% stake. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 7.47M shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has 7.22 million shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa owns 1.76M shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 471,419 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 17,989 shares. M, a Oregon-based fund reported 90,473 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.34M shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $51.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,349 shares, and has risen its stake in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $35 target in Friday, December 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Tuesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 1 by KBW. On Monday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 16 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Significant Amex Downgrade Points to Macro Headwinds Ahead After Strong Outperformance – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express -1.0% after Buckingham downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Network Shows No Signs Of Cracking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Thursday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, October 22. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Underperform”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 17. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of AXP in report on Friday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, October 6 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 10.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 4,480 shares to 269,191 shares, valued at $29.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index F (IWR) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 12.76 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. GORDON MARC D also sold $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares. 12,500 shares valued at $1.30 million were sold by Squeri Stephen J on Thursday, November 1.