Fiera Capital Corp decreased Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) stake by 0.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,156 shares as Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL)’s stock declined 22.57%. The Fiera Capital Corp holds 237,748 shares with $38.34M value, down from 239,904 last quarter. Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc now has $9.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 1.02 million shares traded or 54.35% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes

Salzhauer Michael increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 328.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salzhauer Michael acquired 1.34M shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Salzhauer Michael holds 1.75M shares with $51.62 million value, up from 408,600 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $229.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Up 3.6% on Upbeat Q4 LTL Segment Update – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Old Dominion (ODFL) is a Must-Add Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Government Lawsuit Against YRC Shines Light On LTL Reweighing Practices – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. companies, including some in the Triad, are rolling in cash, and they’re growing increasingly fearful to spend it – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.63 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $143.06 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.45% negative EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 287,412 shares to 988,460 valued at $47.83M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) stake by 162,490 shares and now owns 633,348 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Old Dominion Freight had 13 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, October 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 22 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) rating on Friday, October 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $150 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Friday, October 26 report. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold ODFL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 57.30 million shares or 1.11% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 3,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Waverton Inv Mngmt has 12,083 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Thomas White Intl invested in 0.37% or 13,697 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Profund Advsr accumulated 7,648 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 64,544 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 67,139 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 2,074 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.07% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 15,976 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 27,916 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Td Asset Management Inc has 3,433 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $29 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colony Gru Llc invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.25% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood And Palmer Inc stated it has 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisor Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling holds 3.23% or 396,117 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.13% or 12,685 shares in its portfolio. United Asset Strategies holds 22,656 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners holds 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 475,300 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sabal Co holds 0.03% or 11,242 shares. Mark Asset Management reported 211,722 shares. Swedbank holds 0.84% or 6.37 million shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2.43M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Gru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 97,588 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Bulls Vs. Bears – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.