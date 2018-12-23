Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 5,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,424 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.44M, down from 204,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 3.05M shares traded or 224.18% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 64.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 182.83% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Energen 1Q EPS $1.22; 21/05/2018 – Corvex and Icahn to mull making a bid for Energen; 07/03/2018 – Elliott Management: Supports Strategic Review at Energen; 21/05/2018 – CORVEX MANAGEMENT SAYS FOLLOWING OPTION DEAL, ICAHN GROUP MAY EXERCISE OPTION AT ANY TIME THROUGH NOV 18; 08/05/2018 – Energen Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGN); 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN 1Q ADJ EPS 81C, EST. 79C; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – DUE TO APPOINTMENTS, BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – Icahn May Beneficially Own About 4.1% of Energen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Narwhal Cap invested in 0.44% or 29,350 shares. Murphy Cap Management Inc holds 35,032 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests holds 0.31% or 10,020 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Limited holds 0.59% or 32,088 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.47% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 199,171 shares. Cincinnati Comm holds 102,266 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,140 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,603 shares. St Germain D J Commerce Incorporated holds 0.04% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Ltd Company accumulated 6.65% or 16.82M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust Dept owns 3,150 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3.90 million shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider MEARS MICHAEL N sold $2.07M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $581,368 was made by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. Shares for $343,467 were sold by May Douglas J on Thursday, September 20.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Saturday, August 8. On Monday, December 19 the stock rating was initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 2. Mizuho maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Monday, February 6 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Friday, February 2 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 15. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $73 target.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold EGN shares while 123 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 83.52 million shares or 5.18% less from 88.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Cap reported 35,954 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 497,050 shares. Menta owns 4,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,149 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Oakworth Cap invested in 18,368 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) for 24,200 shares. Oakbrook Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 74,278 shares stake. Community Commercial Bank Na invested 0.01% in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN). Ww Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 4,183 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 196,791 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc holds 69,436 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 50,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (NYSE:GRA).

Among 39 analysts covering Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Energen Corporation had 147 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global on Friday, December 9 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, December 15 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has “Accumulate” rating given on Tuesday, February 16 by Johnson Rice. The stock of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 16 by Wunderlich. On Tuesday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of EGN in report on Wednesday, May 11 to “Positive” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 7 by KLR Group. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 11 by Seaport Global.