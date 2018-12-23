San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 29.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 4,902 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 11,645 shares with $969,000 value, down from 16,547 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Among 6 analysts covering Tate Lyle PLC (LON:TATE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Tate Lyle PLC had 8 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 28. The stock of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux on Thursday, November 8. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. Credit Suisse maintained Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) rating on Monday, November 12. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 700 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of TATE in report on Monday, September 17 with “Neutral” rating. See Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 22. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 22 by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. Bank of America maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, October 4 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 16. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 3,599 shares to 15,907 valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 11,397 shares and now owns 12,000 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 100,509 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Psagot House has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 0.12% stake. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated holds 60,206 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% or 29,857 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,482 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 176,900 shares. Northpointe stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Narwhal Capital owns 1.45% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 78,749 shares. Reik And Limited Liability invested in 15,906 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 297,491 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19.14M shares. Lincoln stated it has 178,501 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 1,068 shares worth $100,029. 10,000 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $927,424. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.78M was sold by Taylor David S. Keith R. Alexandra also sold $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 2. On Friday, November 9 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.53M. 1,463 shares were sold by Tassel Loic, worth $131,509 on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $347,237.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.15 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers texturants, including corn starches, clean-label starches, and stabilizer systems; sweeteners, such as high intensity sweeteners and specialty sweeteners; and health and wellness ingredients comprising dietary fibers and oat proteins.

The stock decreased 0.53% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 676.4. About 1.91M shares traded. Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.