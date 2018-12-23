Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 99.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc sold 14,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4,000, down from 14,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27 million shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 78,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.06 million, down from 470,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Capital Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 776,575 shares traded or 94.66% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 47.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q REV. $272M, EST. $324.9M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c

Since November 9, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $784,050 activity. Masih Ashish bought 12,500 shares worth $303,250.

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encore Capital Group’s (ECPG) CEO Ashish Masih on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric Is A Wait And Watch Story – Cramer’s Lightning Round (9/13/18) – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2018. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Best Stocks to Invest in Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 24, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Encore Capital Group Inc had 18 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, July 20. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, December 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, October 2. The stock of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) earned “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 9, the company rating was upgraded by Northland Capital. The stock of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 18.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.05 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $38.26M for 4.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ECPG shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 28.69 million shares or 8.53% more from 26.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pembroke Ltd reported 417,393 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 6,952 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 1 shares. Sei Invs Communications owns 910 shares. Stephens Investment Management Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 293,510 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 71,338 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 29 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested in 0% or 31,873 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 54,876 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.62 million for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 105 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sterne Agee CRT to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 27. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 3 report. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, February 5 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 27 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Friday, February 5 report. Susquehanna maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Tuesday, January 9 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $68 target in Friday, November 11 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Powers David sold $192,472. GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN sold 3,000 shares worth $402,000.