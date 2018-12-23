Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 32.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 2.36 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $905.07 million, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of stock.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $21.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 94,674 shares to 14.08 million shares, valued at $645.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 2. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 2. S&P Research maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Wednesday, May 2 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Societe Generale given on Friday, March 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 648,078 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Co has 1.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Riggs Asset Managment Communication invested in 0.05% or 2,299 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Co invested in 156,366 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,716 shares. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co has 1.18% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 412,699 shares. Gsa Llp reported 28,024 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Ltd accumulated 741,435 shares. Tompkins holds 97,133 shares. California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Financial accumulated 394,000 shares. North Mgmt has 169,872 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser has 0.29% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.09M shares. Strategic Ltd Llc invested in 78,434 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar successful in late-stage study; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,011 shares to 8,130 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 24,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE).

More recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on American Tower Corporation (REIT), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cummins, Alexander’s, and Korea Electric Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Caterpillar in 2019? – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $148 target in Friday, August 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 4 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, October 28 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, September 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 6. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 2 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,417 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 24,889 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 21,341 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 1,866 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Tru holds 0.03% or 1,970 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Limited Liability Corp stated it has 154,786 shares. 7 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com. California Employees Retirement holds 450,158 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 79,657 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 101,799 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 28,691 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 24,717 shares. Clark holds 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 302,570 shares. 2,840 were reported by Thomas White Intl Limited. Da Davidson has 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 56,382 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.79 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.76 from last year’s $3.03 per share. CMI’s profit will be $606.63M for 8.46 P/E if the $3.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.