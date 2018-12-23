Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 42,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $903.16 million, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21M shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA) by 2.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,727 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.63 million, down from 58,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UNH in report on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 16 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Friday, July 22 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Leerink Swann.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10B for 18.50 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp reported 803 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,748 are owned by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp. Patten Group Incorporated reported 5,609 shares stake. Merriman Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Company has 19,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.64% or 56,300 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). West Oak Cap Ltd Com reported 569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 9,946 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,164 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 2.17% or 28,139 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 1.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gideon Capital holds 1,237 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 1.06% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $21.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33,968 shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $222.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 705,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. WILENSKY GAIL R also sold $1.51M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, September 12. 20,000 shares valued at $5.27M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, September 12. Nelson Steven H also sold $2.16 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. On Wednesday, July 18 the insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $45,262. 15,393 shares were sold by WILSON D ELLEN, worth $4.07 million.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13,458 shares to 186,986 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 28,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holding (NYSE:SC).