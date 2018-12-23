Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 131,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $618.22M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 1.81M shares traded or 56.46% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,130 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74 million, down from 45,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft overtakes Apple as most valuable U.S. company – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the fifth and final “FAANG” stock to produce a death cross – Live Trading News” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Analyst Is Betting on Apple’s Services Business – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC: Apple bids for violent Israeli TV show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 13 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 2 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $320.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,250 shares to 8,350 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Bank And Trust Co Of Newtown holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,430 shares. Nfc Invs Ltd Com reported 1,138 shares stake. Broderick Brian C has invested 3.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co has invested 3.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 254,766 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 7.82% or 10.60M shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd holds 56,974 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 14,316 shares. Nexus Management Incorporated has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Qs Limited Co reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 4.13% stake. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 115,155 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 1,722 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ASML Holding NV had 45 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 14. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, December 19 to “Buy”. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of ASML in report on Tuesday, April 19 to “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $152 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 17. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. B. Riley & Co maintained ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rating on Thursday, January 21. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $89 target. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, May 21.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ASML Holding Doesn’t See A Memory Slowdown – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ASML, SAP drop on European tech sector stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML reports EUR 2.8 billion sales in Q3, expects EUR 3 billion sales in Q4 – Nasdaq” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chip gear makers take a beating after Micron’s dour forecast – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watch For EUV Lithography Equipment Pushouts, Revenue Misses For ASML – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.77 per share. ASML’s profit will be $889.01M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.29% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $35.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 470,150 shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $142.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 98,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).