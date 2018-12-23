Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 20.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.57 million, down from 46,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 26.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, up from 8,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Among 21 analysts covering Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Sap Ag had 65 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 14. On Tuesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Tuesday, June 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 30. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by Cowen & Co. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 17 report. JMP Securities maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Mkt Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 21.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $175.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,525 shares to 3,824 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 37,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

