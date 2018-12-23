Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Sap Sponsored Adr (SAP) by 96.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 125,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $481,000, down from 129,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Sap Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 106.98% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 06/03/2018 – SAP execs see margin gains beyond 2020 as cloud costs subside; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation; 06/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Sees Future of Procurement; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 10.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56 million, up from 25,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $749.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,017 shares to 149,988 shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 14.93 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,973 shares to 139,717 shares, valued at $18.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,333 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).