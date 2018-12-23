CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD SHS H (OTCMKTS:CHJHF) had a decrease of 3.85% in short interest. CHJHF’s SI was 58.73M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.85% from 61.08 million shares previously. With 555,400 avg volume, 106 days are for CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD SHS H (OTCMKTS:CHJHF)’s short sellers to cover CHJHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.53 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 27.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired 1,990 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Saratoga Research & Investment Management holds 9,221 shares with $1.91M value, up from 7,231 last quarter. Amgen now has $114.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) was sold by Patton Cynthia M. Shares for $3.91 million were sold by Jacks Tyler.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 59,760 shares to 1.61 million valued at $78.29M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) stake by 32,579 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was reduced too.