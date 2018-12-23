Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN) stake by 278.27% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 6,531 shares as Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N (MGLN)’s stock declined 21.60%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 8,878 shares with $640,000 value, up from 2,347 last quarter. Magellan Health Svcs Inc Com N now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 651,188 shares traded or 66.15% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy

Sasol Limited (SSL) formed multiple top with $28.97 target or 4.00% above today’s $27.86 share price. Sasol Limited (SSL) has $17.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 249,902 shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 5.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CONCLUDES AGREEMENT WITH SASOL; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 19/04/2018 – SASOL – SINCE DEC 2017,MINING OPS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY 4 TRAGIC FATALITIES AT DIFFERENT MINES WHICH RESULTED IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED PRODUCTION VOLUMES; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – NO CASH DIVIDEND BE DECLARED FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Extension Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Is Capable Of Being Exercised; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Solbe1 Election Right Results Announcement

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.28 million activity. SMITH BARRY M also sold $1.28M worth of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) on Monday, July 2.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased C&J Energy Services Inc stake by 266,775 shares to 296,859 valued at $6.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 12,698 shares and now owns 5,714 shares. Ocean Rig Udw Inc was reduced too.