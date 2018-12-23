Sather Financial Group Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 1.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 7,195 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 493,163 shares with $21.96M value, up from 485,968 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10 million shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE

Interocean Capital Llc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 15.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 63,063 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 462,273 shares with $13.62M value, up from 399,210 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $229.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 14,504 shares to 153,660 valued at $7.48M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) stake by 2,979 shares and now owns 23,943 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.08M shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 65,424 shares. Neumann Cap Limited Company holds 2.02% or 116,225 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.89% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kbc Group Nv holds 1.61% or 7.22 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.16M are owned by Avenir Corp. Bailard invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Inc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.68M shares. 162,365 are held by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cambridge Tru Communications has 603,135 shares. 13,352 were reported by Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department owns 40,466 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 1.16% or 12.51 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mgmt had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, November 9. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 24,573 shares to 82,036 valued at $8.03M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 24,462 shares and now owns 86,829 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.