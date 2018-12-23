Savant Capital Llc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 11.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Savant Capital Llc sold 8,212 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Savant Capital Llc holds 61,442 shares with $10.46 million value, down from 69,654 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $65.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.65. About 4.93M shares traded or 129.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 18/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING

General Electric Co (GE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 460 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 826 sold and decreased their stakes in General Electric Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.54 billion shares, up from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General Electric Co in top ten holdings decreased from 23 to 17 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 83 Reduced: 743 Increased: 346 New Position: 114.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horseman Capital Limited invested in 26,700 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Partners Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 87,193 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd holds 0.14% or 28,979 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Country Trust Savings Bank holds 200 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Iron Fincl Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 98,186 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 282,347 shares. Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Ser owns 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 464 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,250 shares. Florida-based Cypress Gp has invested 2.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. 3,353 shares were sold by Holzrichter Julie, worth $626,039 on Tuesday, November 6. GEPSMAN MARTIN J sold 300 shares worth $51,689. Pankau Ronald A. sold 187 shares worth $35,530. Tobin Jack J sold $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, September 5. Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025 worth of stock. DUFFY TERRENCE A had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.89 million. The insider Bernacchi Jeffrey M. sold 4,976 shares worth $878,762.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Friday, November 16 report. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 20. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26.

Savant Capital Llc increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) stake by 13,239 shares to 124,353 valued at $4.27M in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 33,305 shares and now owns 37,318 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) was raised too.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.54 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 25/05/2018 – OwensAssetFund: $GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources sa; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.19 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Viking Global Investors Lp holds 8.28% of its portfolio in General Electric Company for 132.43 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 70.87 million shares or 7.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn has 5.9% invested in the company for 43.56 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 4.73% in the stock. Jabodon Pt Co, a Nevada-based fund reported 302,546 shares.