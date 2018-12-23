Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Scana Corp New (SCG) by 7.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 9,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 124,820 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.85M, down from 134,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Scana Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 6.15 million shares traded or 238.17% up from the average. SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has risen 6.40% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCG News: 26/04/2018 – SCANA – DECREASE IN QTRLY EARNINGS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER LEGAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL ADVISORY FEES, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – S.C. COMMITTEE FAILS TO REACH COMPROMISE ON SCANA RATE CUT; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE SAYS IT HASN’T DECIDED POSITIONS ON SCANA TAKEOVER; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 22/04/2018 – DJ SCANA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCG); 26/04/2018 – SCANA CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,180 MLN VS $1,173 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION `OPTIMISTIC’ FOR CLOSING SCANA TAKEOVER IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Scana May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION CEO: `NO FLEXIBILITY’ ON TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SCANA

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.05M, up from 112,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer withdraws European marketing application for Humira biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Submits NDA to US FDA and MAA to EMA for Upadacitinib for Treatment of Adults with Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boehringer Ingelheim bails on biosimilars ex-U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 2. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 25 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 10 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, March 23 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 88,600 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,393 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fiera has invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Argyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.44% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,400 shares. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,970 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brinker Capital Inc holds 28,919 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com owns 5,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri accumulated 80,315 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Ltd has 0.64% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Town & Country Commercial Bank Commerce Dba First Bankers Trust Commerce invested in 1.93% or 42,742 shares. Virginia-based Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. $1.50M worth of stock was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81M. 60,000 shares were sold by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $5.40M on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.88 million was made by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. On Wednesday, June 20 RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,013 shares. Another trade for 5,400 shares valued at $496,274 was made by TILTON GLENN F on Wednesday, June 27.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $892.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5,697 shares to 12,200 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,574 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 13 analysts covering SCANA (NYSE:SCG), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. SCANA had 45 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Sell” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, September 29. Wells Fargo maintained SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Monday, December 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, October 9. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, June 15 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) rating on Thursday, October 29. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $61 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. Williams Capital Group downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) on Monday, September 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock of SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Mizuho.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 141,431 shares to 141,584 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Scana – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Dollar Tree, Scana and Mastercard – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho: Scana Corp. (NYSE:SCG) Has Strong Legal Case Against South Carolina Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: June 29, 2018.

Analysts await SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 38.61% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SCG’s profit will be $88.43M for 20.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by SCANA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold SCG shares while 131 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 83.14 million shares or 4.28% less from 86.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 13,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 206,671 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) or 7,319 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 6,200 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0% or 9,402 shares. Mason Management Ltd Liability Com reported 820,026 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 3,130 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 351,532 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 0.01% invested in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG) for 400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG). Banced holds 0.96% or 14,539 shares. Advisor Lc owns 8,358 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.01% or 65,771 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in SCANA Corporation (NYSE:SCG).