Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 4,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,301 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.49M, up from 89,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.23 million shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 878,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $150.21M, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 26. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 26. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of T in report on Friday, March 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, June 28. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $45 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. On Monday, September 26 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $7.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT) by 117,642 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $74.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 154,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.91% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eastern Retail Bank holds 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 183,796 shares. Rdl Financial stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Manhattan accumulated 0.16% or 903,095 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 2.42 million shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 126,486 shares. Benchmark holds 56,019 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chatham Capital Gp holds 0.22% or 26,368 shares. Gradient Investments Lc owns 347,479 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 12.79 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Td Capital Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3,245 shares. Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 47,523 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,384 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 112 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 13 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALK in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, August 18. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $82 target in Friday, October 26 report. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $101 target in Friday, February 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ALK shares while 128 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 110.60 million shares or 5.83% more from 104.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cypress Capital Limited Com (Wy) accumulated 47 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,283 were reported by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Sterling Ltd Company has invested 0.53% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bessemer Group Inc reported 1,010 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 10,113 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mgmt invested in 4,927 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 8.35M shares. Saturna Cap accumulated 0.02% or 8,522 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 2,248 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,973 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,410 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Perkins Coie Trust Com has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 115,734 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% stake.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $922.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 45,454 shares to 108,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 105,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,039 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alaska Air hikes baggage fees – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Group: A Focus Shift From Growth To Profitability – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air: Catalysts On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air: Ready For Takeoff? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $441,413 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH also sold $182,801 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $200,441 was made by TACKETT SHANE R on Friday, August 31.