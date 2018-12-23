Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 33.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc acquired 16,614 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 66,813 shares with $6.18 million value, up from 50,199 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative

Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN) had an increase of 3.94% in short interest. BWEN’s SI was 253,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.94% from 243,400 shares previously. With 8,100 avg volume, 31 days are for Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s short sellers to cover BWEN’s short positions. The SI to Broadwind Energy Inc’s float is 1.9%. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 22,381 shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has declined 33.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BWEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Broadwind Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWEN); 03/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy Names Eric B. Blashford asChief Operating Officer; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Rev $30M; 23/04/2018 – Broadwind Announces Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Participation; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – INITIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ABILENE FABRICATIONS FACILITY AND EXIT OF CNG BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $136.3 MLN, COMPARED TO $138.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 06/04/2018 Broadwind Energy Announces Recovery in Order Intake; 18/05/2018 – Broadwind to Attend Cowen & Company 46th Annual TMT Investor Conference: Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss $4.8M

More notable recent Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Broadwind Energy Appoints Philip J. Christman to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Broadwind Energy Announces Formation of Custom Gearbox Division – GlobeNewswire” published on June 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadwind Energy, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Broadwind Energy Announces Recovery in Order Intake – GlobeNewswire” published on April 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadwind Energy, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector clients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. It currently has negative earnings. The Towers and Weldments segment makes towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 21. FBR Capital maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.