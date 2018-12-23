Among 4 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 1. On Wednesday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 8. See The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Upgrade

03/10/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51 Upgrade

01/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $54 New Target: $60 Maintain

28/06/2018 Broker: CL King Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $54 Upgrade

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) stake by 6.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,506 shares as Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc holds 51,309 shares with $12.81M value, down from 54,815 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories now has $15.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.35M shares traded or 132.93% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.77 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $77.61 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. Studer Jacqueline had sold 11,619 shares worth $2.84M on Tuesday, August 21. The insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 11,372 shares worth $2.76 million. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider Lane Michael sold $1.44M. 30,000 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $7.37M. 3,504 shares were sold by HENDERSON REBECCA M, worth $682,992 on Tuesday, November 27.

Among 4 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories had 4 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 10 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 70.63 million shares or 1.73% less from 71.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.03% or 28,351 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,274 shares. Wendell David has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Spark Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 439,913 shares. Kames Pcl has 8,921 shares. Ims Management invested in 4,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 353 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.08% or 149,039 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 3,669 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 41,648 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davis R M holds 1.44% or 158,550 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $154,299 activity. 1,043 shares were sold by Chadwick Shelly Marie, worth $50,951. 5,000 shares valued at $205,250 were bought by SULLIVAN FRANK C on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 58.45 million shares or 0.12% less from 58.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com stated it has 8,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,142 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru Company owns 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 57 shares. Connable Office reported 6,969 shares. Hbk Invs L P reported 100,300 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 12,020 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Clearbridge Limited Liability accumulated 1,000 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 68,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 1,258 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 47,626 shares. 78,200 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Pitcairn reported 5,216 shares.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.21 million shares traded or 54.09% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 24.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

