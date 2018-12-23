Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 154 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.50M, up from 7,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 17/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Nv (SLB) by 25.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,882 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 22,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Beat And Scarred, But Not Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Undervalued Services Play Due For Catch-Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Schlumberger’s Stock Continues To Underperform – Forbes Now” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Nov. 30 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $742.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,674 shares to 108,945 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 2,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON also sold $3.40M worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 24.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 18 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Hold” on Wednesday, January 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLB in report on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Citigroup. Seaport Global maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Susquehanna maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Management owns 25,790 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.25% or 75,000 shares. Ci Invests invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 62,052 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank & Co accumulated 110,675 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication owns 30,496 shares. Schulhoff & Co reported 7,952 shares stake. Holderness Invests Com has invested 0.43% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bailard Inc invested in 30,808 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Miles holds 6,628 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 53,200 are held by Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 1.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Sentinel Lba has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,152 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Pacific Crest. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, December 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $850 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital on Friday, April 29. Benchmark maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Web Services Announces Cloud Robotics Development Service (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon will charge sellers for safety violations – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 33,621 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Sta Wealth Management Limited Company has 1,123 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dodge Cox has 1,030 shares. City Hldgs invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duncker Streett Inc reported 2,002 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 78,929 shares. Roosevelt Inv has 3.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Mngmt accumulated 1,706 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Limited Liability Corp Delaware owns 29,119 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 535 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 1.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ing Groep Nv reported 118,524 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings.