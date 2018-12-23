Oceanic Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 30.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd bought 136,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 577,998 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.27 million, up from 441,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oceanic Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 441,405 shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 13.20% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – CHARTER OF M/V HOUSTON IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Among 14 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Diana Shipping had 33 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. JP Morgan initiated the shares of DSX in report on Thursday, October 15 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 4 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 5. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, November 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Evercore on Monday, July 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, January 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 7.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLB in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.58 million shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 738 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 20,981 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson Grimm, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,935 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,273 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 30,050 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton invested in 11,047 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Mgmt owns 290,436 shares. Overbrook Management Corp holds 5,217 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.45% or 365,746 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 5.83 million shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) was sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24.