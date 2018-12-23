Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 139.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 2,959 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5,082 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $817,000, up from 2,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1439.58% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 03/04/2018 – Praxair Receives 2018 Silver Class Distinction from RobecoSAM; 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year; 26/04/2018 – Praxair Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE – IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION, LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG IS EXPECTED TO HOLD APPROX 92 % IN LINDE AG; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE , PRAXAIR PX.N HAVE ASKED FOR FIRST-ROUND BIDS BY END-MARCH FOR PLANNED DIVESTITURES; 08/03/2018 – Linde/Praxair: still evaluating format of squeeze out, sources say [16:43 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRAXAIR CALL CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – LINDE PLC SAYS BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH PRAXAIR IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H2; 09/05/2018 – Praxair Named Top 20 of Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List™ for 2018; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR IGNS LONG-TERM PACT WITH SAMSUNG TO SUPPLY GASES

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21 million, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Fincl has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 51,254 shares. Excalibur stated it has 3,480 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 223,472 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.76% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 93,453 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 23,692 shares. 247,105 are held by Riverpark Advsr Lc. Zeke Cap Lc stated it has 125,720 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 1.83M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.25% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.50 million shares. California-based Van Strum & Towne Inc has invested 2.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 7,970 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.14% or 18,053 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Fracking Slump Deepens as Schlumberger Walks Oil `Tightrope’ – Bloomberg” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Does Schlumberger’s Share Price Slump Below Crisis Levels? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 20 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Jefferies. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 22. Bernstein initiated the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, December 2 report. As per Monday, December 14, the company rating was initiated by KLR Group. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 23 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Wednesday, January 17. Seaport Global has “Hold” rating and $155.0 target. The stock of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and $128.0 target in Monday, November 2 report. JP Morgan maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on Friday, June 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Monday, July 30. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $170 target. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 7. Citigroup maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on Monday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $66.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,922 shares to 389 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan reported 16,198 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.11% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) or 8,568 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.01% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Penobscot Invest Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Atwood And Palmer owns 0.03% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 1,500 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.02% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Moreover, Cincinnati Insur Communication has 1.99% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Mai Management has 1,335 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Company Ca accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oz Mgmt Lp has 0.15% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.12% stake. Cap Advisers reported 0.07% stake. Rand Wealth Limited accumulated 2,263 shares.

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.