Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,662 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15 million, up from 37,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39M shares traded or 47.19% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Grainger(W.W.) Inc Common Stock Usd0.50 (GWW) by 36.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 23,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.12 million, up from 63,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Grainger(W.W.) Inc Common Stock Usd0.50 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 951,735 shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, December 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 7. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Societe Generale. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Bernstein maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, March 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,158 shares to 47,349 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,941 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omers Administration Corp owns 52,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 6,436 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 2,815 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Company Adv has invested 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tompkins holds 22,907 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 10,261 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Uss Invest Mgmt accumulated 64,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 842,939 shares. Orrstown Fin holds 1,232 shares. Capital Research Global has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Murphy Management stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neumann Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,750 shares stake. Terril Brothers has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,876 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $232,838 worth of stock was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. Gherson Diane J also sold $1.67 million worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. 2,153 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Red Hat Acquisition Could Do Wonders for IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why VMware Stock Jumped 18.4% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $58.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Usd1 (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 502,925 shares to 4.55M shares, valued at $161.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Incorporated Common Stock Npv (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 205,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,927 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Company Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Ballentine Prtn Lc has 0.02% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 991 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 739 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management has 1,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 2,229 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 9,034 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.04% or 41,553 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas reported 1,434 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 9 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 9,918 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fil Ltd stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech stated it has 4,210 shares. Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited reported 1.71M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,207 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 220,178 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Thursday, July 30 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Friday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $278.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 8 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 18 with “Equalweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated the shares of GWW in report on Friday, December 18 with “Sector Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GWW in report on Thursday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Stephens. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 3. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold”.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.40 million activity. ANDERSON BRIAN P had sold 1,000 shares worth $360,177. 1,534 shares were sold by Tapia Eric R, worth $518,784 on Monday, July 30.

More news for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 29, 2018 is yet another important article.