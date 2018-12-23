Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 29843.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 31,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,740 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22 million, up from 106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 824,764 shares traded or 278.70% up from the average. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 40.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (PRA) by 93.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 8,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 601 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28,000, down from 9,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Proassurance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 1.21M shares traded or 402.15% up from the average. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q Rev $201M; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $187.2 MLN VS $182.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 13/04/2018 – ProAssurance: Board Nominates Kedrick Adkins Jr. for Election to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 1.87% less from 45.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Ameritas Prtn holds 4,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsr LP reported 58,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,081 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,994 shares. Citigroup reported 8,514 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.04% or 41,508 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) for 360,381 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 59,100 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 36,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0% in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

More notable recent ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2018: HTBI, RBNC, PRA – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Birmingham-headquartered insurer names new president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ProAssurance Corporation: Time To Lighten Up Positions – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Near-Term Trends Masking The Long-Term Potential For ProAssurance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ProAssurance declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ProAssurance had 13 analyst reports since January 21, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) rating on Thursday, February 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, August 17. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 6 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 4 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 21.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $42.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 22,609 shares to 79,158 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 67,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Analysts await ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 23.64% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PRA’s profit will be $22.53 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by ProAssurance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $49,170 activity. Cardin Robert J had sold 3,579 shares worth $111,350 on Thursday, November 15.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 58,734 shares to 75,125 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Among 3 analysts covering Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schweitzer-Mauduit had 3 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded the shares of SWM in report on Monday, August 24 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Drexel Hamilton.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold SWM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 2.07% more from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com reported 303,632 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association reported 51,727 shares stake. Voya Investment Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Pnc Services Group Inc owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). First Hawaiian State Bank has 1,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 893,804 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 4.41 million shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc holds 0% or 6,296 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 49,703 shares. Qs Limited Company accumulated 4,067 shares.