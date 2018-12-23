Tt International decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 42.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 34,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,557 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, down from 80,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 1.08 million shares traded or 98.29% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 15.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 17,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,447 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65M, down from 114,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 6.61M shares traded or 50.31% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.78% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES 1% NET NEW UNIT GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA THIS YEAR

Since November 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $503,182 activity.

Among 27 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Wendy’s had 64 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 24 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 10 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Nomura initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $10 target in Thursday, October 1 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Longbow. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by JP Morgan. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WEN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 177.37 million shares or 4.86% less from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Management invested in 0.25% or 70,218 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Aperio Group Inc Limited Co has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 40,037 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 393,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 51,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.07% or 52,547 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 9.88 million shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 0% stake. Thompson Davis Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Managed Asset Portfolios Lc invested 6.57% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Huntington Financial Bank accumulated 9,050 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0.04% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. WEN’s profit will be $35.52 million for 26.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Limited Company holds 0.02% or 5,045 shares. 219,082 were reported by Blair William & Il. S Muoio And Ltd stated it has 5,700 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 29 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 320,127 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Co accumulated 29,790 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.12 million shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.06% or 104,600 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 9,020 shares. American Gp has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 75,427 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 7,308 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 263,776 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Wednesday, May 2 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by Gabelli. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. Bank of America upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 20 to “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Wednesday, November 22 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. On Friday, June 1 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell”.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $-1.24 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.75 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.33% negative EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $895.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 560,102 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $184.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. $484,672 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares were sold by Mistretta Nancy G.. HAGEDORN JAMES sold $5.61 million worth of stock.