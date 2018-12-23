Scout Investments Cut By $341,964 Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Image Systems Has 6 Sentiment

Scout Investments Inc decreased Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stake by 6.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 3,717 shares as Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 55,404 shares with $5.12 million value, down from 59,121 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc. now has $30.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 5.19M shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Image Systems Corporation (ISNS) investors sentiment increased to 6 in Q3 2018. It’s up 4.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 1 cut down and sold their equity positions in Image Systems Corporation. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.61 million shares, up from 766,384 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Image Systems Corporation in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Scout Investments Inc increased Umpqua Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 230,055 shares to 1.82M valued at $37.87 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) stake by 92,096 shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bessemer Group reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn owns 16 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 9,230 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership owns 5,461 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Metropolitan Life holds 56,167 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 298,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Florida-based Dudley Shanley Inc has invested 0.31% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Wealthtrust reported 227 shares. Beacon Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.14% or 8,813 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 20,883 shares. Kames Pcl accumulated 3,920 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 82,847 shares. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 5,675 shares.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. ROCHE VINCENT sold $954,300 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, August 1. 20,000 shares were sold by STATA RAY, worth $2.01M. $443,096 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Real Peter. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold $243,886. SEIF MARGARET K had sold 2,700 shares worth $250,587. Cotter Martin sold 4,000 shares worth $386,890. NOVICH NEIL S had sold 7,500 shares worth $719,228 on Thursday, June 28.

Among 10 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was reinitiated by Nomura on Thursday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 19.

The stock decreased 11.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 24,401 shares traded or 205.62% up from the average. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 69.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.38% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 206,829 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 26,801 shares.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.68 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

