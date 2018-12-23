Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stake by 15.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 36,571 shares as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)’s stock rose 5.78%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 268,456 shares with $5.45M value, up from 231,885 last quarter. Newell Brands Inc. now has $8.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92 million shares traded or 57.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 06/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HLDR STARBOARD FILES PROXY CARD WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc (CIK) investors sentiment is 0.01 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is flat, as only 17 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 3167 trimmed and sold holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.43 million shares, down from 6.18 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3158 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. for 175,459 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 107,859 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Advisors Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 95,096 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 308,502 shares.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 231,924 shares traded or 16.82% up from the average. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $140.18 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 19.14 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 300 are held by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Com (Wy). Northern Corp stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 30,496 shares. Rothschild Il reported 66,909 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Lc owns 96,421 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Td Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 199,386 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 6.95M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 62,593 shares or 0% of the stock. 324,796 are held by Amp Cap Invsts. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Edgestream LP reported 20,064 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Management Inc accumulated 118,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Among 6 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, November 5. Jefferies maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) stake by 4,790 shares to 7,946 valued at $748,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 8,189 shares and now owns 133,077 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $523,637 were sold by Cunningham James L III. On Thursday, August 9 ICAHN BRETT bought $2.31 million worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 110,000 shares.