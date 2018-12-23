Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 3.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 2,078 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 7.13%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 51,415 shares with $13.42 million value, down from 53,493 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $57.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Among 7 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GW Pharma had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Friday, September 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $227 target in Thursday, October 11 report. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform New Target: $142 Initiates Coverage On

03/12/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $211 New Target: $193 Maintain

13/11/2018 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $185 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $240 New Target: $227 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $197 Maintain

15/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $181 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $170 New Target: $200 Maintain

26/06/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $188.0000 Initiate

25/06/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock: Cronos Group vs. GW Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH) – GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Bullish On GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), Expects Growth In Epidiolex Sales – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

The stock decreased 7.44% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 715,801 shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS

Among 6 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Becton had 7 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 3,912 shares to 210,544 valued at $17.30 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group In Com (NYSE:PNC) stake by 8,087 shares and now owns 76,559 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Marke (VEA) was raised too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto. 42,000 shares were sold by RING TIMOTHY M, worth $9.96M. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of stock. Another trade for 5,189 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by Lim James C. Another trade for 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 was sold by Bodner Charles R. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28 million. On Wednesday, November 14 FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13,498 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 694 shares. King Luther Cap holds 0.13% or 64,114 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Com has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Polar Capital Llp has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mariner Wealth Advsr owns 138,667 shares. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.7% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Laurion Capital Lp holds 385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 43,759 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,054 are held by Kentucky Retirement System Fund. 486,233 were accumulated by Btim Corporation. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,714 shares.