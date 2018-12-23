First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 26.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 19,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.08M, down from 74,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 985,880 shares traded or 207.65% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 77.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 617,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 182,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.24M, down from 800,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.45M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 12/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo wins a reprieve for Advair; AstraZeneca delays lung cancer trial results; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Forxiga; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH $500M SALE OF SEROQUEL DRUG; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Receive Upfront Payment and Future Payments; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alta Mesa Res Inc by 251,545 shares to 799,255 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 12,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Cap Corporation accumulated 23,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 10,518 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Llc. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Jennison holds 0.07% or 1.38M shares. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 13,550 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 39,844 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,098 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.35% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 11,372 shares. Capital Impact Llc reported 40,880 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 31,608 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 1.15M shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. On Monday, December 3 BEURY ROBERT N JR sold $147,473 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 3,000 shares. FERGUSON Lewis H had sold 800 shares worth $37,760 on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $140,658 was made by WEED THADDEUS GERARD on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $127,523 was sold by WEINGARTEN TIM. The insider KILMER HENRY W sold 3,000 shares worth $164,928. $1.01 million worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares were sold by Bath Blake.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57 million for 57.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $637.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 68,901 shares to 269,701 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 39.23% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.3 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.27% EPS growth.

