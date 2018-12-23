Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Company (The) (SO) by 17.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 12,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,011 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62M, down from 72,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Company (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.39B market cap company. It closed at $45.09 lastly. It is up 8.01% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 18.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.04 million, up from 11,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard also sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, December 17.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $319.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,897 shares to 118,614 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 39,203 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Next Grp Inc Inc reported 4,336 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt owns 17,995 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.71% or 273,098 shares. Guardian Capital LP has 0.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 109,391 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 50 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 12.02 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Mariner Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colony Limited Liability Company holds 127,207 shares. 20,183 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.16% or 121,500 shares. 6,702 are held by King Wealth. New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,802 shares.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, September 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 13 by Tigress Financial. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $167 target. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, September 7. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,833 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers reported 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Scotia Capital reported 18,501 shares stake. 457,570 were reported by Edgar Lomax Va. Smith Moore And Com owns 15,867 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 231,909 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca reported 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Na reported 15,374 shares. Btim has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 23,951 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Comm Natl Bank accumulated 89,252 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Com has 885,251 shares. Prudential Inc owns 1.41 million shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.65M for 49.01 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 10. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 3 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Monday, February 12. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $46.0 target. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 14. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 25. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of SO in report on Thursday, September 14 to “Buy” rating.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63M and $709.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,600 shares to 13,747 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 16,371 shares were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C, worth $776,025. On Tuesday, December 4 Lantrip Mark sold $428,207 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 9,000 shares. On Monday, December 3 the insider Greene Kimberly S – sold $705,450.