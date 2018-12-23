Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,505 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, up from 30,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.65% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (WTFC) by 42.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 7,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,889 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, down from 17,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Wintrust Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 1.05 million shares traded or 133.38% up from the average. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Cowen & Co. On Friday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Wednesday, July 12 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Susquehanna maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Tuesday, December 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 24. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $108.0 target in Tuesday, September 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 77,800 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. West Coast Finance Limited Liability reported 10,138 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 424,571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr has invested 1.64% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brookstone Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Manchester Capital Management Limited owns 1,282 shares. Carlson Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Endurance Wealth Inc holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Llc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Transamerica Fincl Advsr invested in 0.15% or 4,199 shares. 3,340 are held by Lourd Cap Ltd Company. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,139 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 44,648 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,940 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 19,355 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wintrust Financial had 54 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, September 25. Sandler O’Neill maintained the shares of WTFC in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) rating on Friday, June 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $92.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by FIG Partners on Monday, March 12. The rating was upgraded by FIG Partners to “Buy” on Friday, February 9.

More notable recent Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Common Stock Warrants – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces the Closing of the Acquisition of Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) CEO Edward Wehmer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Midwest on Acquisition Spree, to Buy Bridgeview Bank – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire Delaware Place Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.19 million activity. The insider WEHMER EDWARD J sold $1.12M. $86,776 worth of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) was sold by CRANE TIMOTHY on Friday, July 20.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $743.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,631 shares to 22,011 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 21,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Analysts await Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WTFC’s profit will be $87.96 million for 10.36 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Wintrust Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.64% negative EPS growth.