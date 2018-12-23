Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (GAM) by 37.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 108,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,205 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.55M, down from 285,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in General Amern Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 77,203 shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has declined 1.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (GNRC) by 12.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 6,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,452 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, down from 54,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 585,177 shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 8.26% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500.

More recent General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General American Investors declares $2.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “General American Investors Announces Issue Price for the 2018 Year-End Dividend and Distribution Payable on December 28, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “General American Investors Company Announces Actions Taken by the Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $208.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 130,965 shares to 178,591 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Dynamic Cr Allocation F (ARDC) by 125,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $67,423 activity. $15,374 worth of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was bought by Priest Jeffrey W. $15,345 worth of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares were bought by Stark Eugene S. 4,000 General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) shares with value of $148,836 were sold by BERENS RODNEY B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.57, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 5 investors sold GAM shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.46 million shares or 1.18% less from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 112,307 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Assoc. Pinnacle Associate Limited, New York-based fund reported 11,575 shares. 184,920 are owned by Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Monetary Group reported 1,952 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.23% or 28,401 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc owns 11,087 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 1607 Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.23% or 576,494 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.24M shares. 30,871 are owned by Css Limited Liability Co Il. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 2,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,661 are held by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,416 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 9,718 shares to 22,539 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 21,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Graham Hldgs Co Com (NYSE:GHC).

Among 11 analysts covering Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Generac Holdings had 40 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, October 23. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, December 30. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 7. As per Thursday, May 24, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Tuesday, October 2 to “Sector Weight” rating. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 17. SunTrust upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) on Wednesday, February 14 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold GNRC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.43 million shares or 7.46% less from 60.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,122 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 111 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 46,147 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 220,290 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Ltd Co has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 623,225 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Lc owns 12,850 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp reported 218,860 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America invested 0.13% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,000 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ws Mngmt Lllp owns 227,678 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,778 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs holds 0.1% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 47,452 shares.