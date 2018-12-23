Act Ii Management Lp decreased Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) stake by 8.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Act Ii Management Lp sold 15,000 shares as Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST)’s stock rose 7.17%. The Act Ii Management Lp holds 167,246 shares with $13.61M value, down from 182,246 last quarter. Nexstar Broadcasting Group I now has $3.40B valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 1.64 million shares traded or 143.72% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 17.39% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Deluxe Corp Com (DLX) stake by 4.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 13,420 shares as Deluxe Corp Com (DLX)’s stock declined 26.84%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 314,465 shares with $17.91 million value, down from 327,885 last quarter. Deluxe Corp Com now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 1.29 million shares traded or 167.52% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 40.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. $1.47M worth of stock was sold by Russell Blake on Tuesday, September 25. RYDER ELIZABETH had sold 3,000 shares worth $248,112. $112,980 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was sold by McNabb Lisbeth on Friday, September 14. ALFORD ANDREW sold $82,300 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 27 JONES BRIAN sold $170,152 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,238 shares. HOPKINS KEITH P. had sold 1,625 shares worth $130,570 on Wednesday, September 19. $145,137 worth of stock was sold by Davis Douglas on Wednesday, June 20.

Among 2 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 18 by FBR Capital. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 6 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $3.45 earnings per share, up 114.29% or $1.84 from last year’s $1.61 per share. NXST’s profit will be $159.38M for 5.33 P/E if the $3.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NXST shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.89 million shares or 4.42% less from 50.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Holdings accumulated 331,761 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 3,070 shares. Franklin stated it has 35,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Limited Co holds 0.03% or 2,946 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 621,224 shares. Scopus Asset LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 318,573 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Lc Ct owns 348,539 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.41% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,971 shares or 0% of the stock. S Muoio And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 591 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 5,932 shares. Penn Management Co invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) stake by 15,370 shares to 157,500 valued at $9.50M in 2018Q3. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) stake by 42,156 shares and now owns 166,505 shares. Amc Networks Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMCX) was raised too.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $200,314 activity. Shares for $100,122 were bought by Cotter Jeffrey Louis on Wednesday, November 7. Bush Keith A had bought 2,020 shares worth $100,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold DLX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 39.88 million shares or 6.53% less from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). North Star Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,567 shares. 910 are held by Smithfield Co. Profund Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,799 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 97,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Management Us stated it has 526,551 shares. Polaris Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 75,900 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss owns 66,058 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,026 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 48,151 shares. Jlb & Assocs Incorporated owns 135,402 shares. Affinity Advisors Llc owns 9,368 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 113,985 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.91M for 6.14 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.03% EPS growth.