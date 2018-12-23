Presima Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78M, down from 138,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.70M shares traded or 119.74% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt

Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA) by 70.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83 million and $196.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 21,500 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, October 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $182.0 target. Brean Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, October 28. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $98 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, May 7. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 6 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Macro Risks Have Minimal Impact – Live Trading News” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba video streaming head out amid probe – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “After The Crash: Hold Or Fold? – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) G20 Summit may ease trade tensions between the US and China – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.58 million for 11.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. SL Green Realty Corp. had 98 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Thursday, February 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $97 target. Barclays Capital maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) rating on Tuesday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Tuesday, September 8 with “Hold”. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 12/03/2018: SLG,UBS – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SL Green Realty (SLG) Announces $500 Million Increase to Share Buyback Program – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green boosts stock buyback program by $500M – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green slumps 7.6% after reporting Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 11/30/2018: FICO,BGCP,NMRK,ABR,SLG – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold SLG shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 741 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 9,808 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,341 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 38,236 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 59,261 shares. California-based Forward Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Principal Group Inc holds 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 974,127 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 365,716 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,727 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 405,373 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Com owns 116,600 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Somerset has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).