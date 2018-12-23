Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 23.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.90 million, up from 52,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million. Shares for $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40M. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million worth of stock or 94,140 shares. Shares for $4.88 million were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $430,314 activity. $149,750 worth of stock was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, July 27. 600 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $176,910 were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER. KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold $286,066 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

