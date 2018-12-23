Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is expected to pay $0.90 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:SRE) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Sempra Energy’s current price of $111.82 translates into 0.80% yield. Sempra Energy’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 18, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78 million shares traded or 44.37% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) stake by 32.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 7,750 shares as Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 15,948 shares with $1.26M value, down from 23,698 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp Com now has $82.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25M shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advisors Ok holds 0.01% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 5,166 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 11,944 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 81,438 shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,863 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 21.52 million shares. Sei Invests has 61,255 shares. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 142,753 shares. 139,401 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.1% or 3.45M shares. Huber Llc holds 9,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.09% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 20.78M shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability owns 13,429 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 20,562 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Subsidiary Port Arthur LNG LLC and Polish Oil & Gas Co. Report Agreement To Export US LNG To Europe – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Baxter International, Sempra Energy, Nielsen Holdings Plc, ARRIS International plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and KB Home â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy: Chilquinta EnergÃ­a Acquires Two Major Transmission Lines From AES Gener In Chile – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target in Friday, September 28 report. On Tuesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 7 report. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Friday, August 10 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Bank of America.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.76 million activity. 4,744 shares were sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I, worth $554,906 on Friday, November 9. On Friday, November 9 REED DEBRA L sold $3.20 million worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 27,300 shares. Another trade for 11,600 shares valued at $1.34M was sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A. $670,794 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by Martin Jeffrey W.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.60 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 29,625 shares to 380,005 valued at $15.58M in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 13,055 shares and now owns 39,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aviva Public Ltd Com invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa owns 17,900 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. St Germain D J reported 1.87% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,404 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 23,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12.57M were reported by State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Group reported 1,760 shares. First Wilshire Management holds 4,450 shares. Violich Mgmt Inc has 159,155 shares. Mason Street Limited owns 143,118 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 2.3% or 83,641 shares. Focused Lc has invested 4.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagleclaw Managment Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,009 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CVS Health had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 17. J.P. Morgan maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, November 28. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $10600 target. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of CVS in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup reinitiated CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, July 3 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. Boratto Eva C also sold $1.03 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, September 17. 8,564 shares were sold by Hourican Kevin, worth $642,300. Denton David M sold 25,159 shares worth $2.02M. Shares for $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. Bisaccia Lisa sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.